Somerset Trust Co Decreases Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Somerset Trust Co lowered its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,022,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in M&T Bank by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,986,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,265 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in M&T Bank by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,523,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $801,292,000 after acquiring an additional 875,870 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 2,516.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 793,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,841,000 after acquiring an additional 762,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $53,921,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank Stock Down 1.3 %

M&T Bank stock opened at $123.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.93. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $109.36 and a 1-year high of $193.42. The company has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 11.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 40.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MTB shares. Bank of America upped their target price on M&T Bank from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $212.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Argus raised shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

In related news, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total value of $82,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,542.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other M&T Bank news, CFO Daryl N. Bible bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $120.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,206,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total transaction of $82,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at $205,542.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About M&T Bank

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.