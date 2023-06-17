Somerset Trust Co Lowers Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Somerset Trust Co decreased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 61,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,787,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $290,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $259,000. Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 101,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,632,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 710.8% during the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 112,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,658,000 after purchasing an additional 98,725 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR opened at $98.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.47. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $108.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.