Somerset Trust Co Lowers Stock Holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Somerset Trust Co lessened its position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,117 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Chewy were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Chewy by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,381,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,148,000 after purchasing an additional 967,028 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Chewy by 19.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,369,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,969,000 after acquiring an additional 856,909 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Chewy by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,587,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,958,000 after acquiring an additional 692,631 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Chewy by 92.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,428,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,887,000 after acquiring an additional 687,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Chewy by 141.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,123,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,525,000 after acquiring an additional 658,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chewy stock opened at $39.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.58. The stock has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 330.50 and a beta of 0.76. Chewy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.23 and a 12-month high of $52.88.

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 39.90% and a net margin of 0.51%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chewy news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 25,445 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total transaction of $1,010,675.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 521,470 shares in the company, valued at $20,712,788.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 25,445 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total transaction of $1,010,675.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 521,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,712,788.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 70,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total transaction of $2,807,290.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,062,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,207,107.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,104 shares of company stock worth $6,319,611 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CHWY shares. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Chewy in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Chewy from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chewy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Argus started coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Chewy from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.65.

Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

