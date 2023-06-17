Somerset Trust Co Lowers Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Somerset Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. L3Harris Technologies accounts for about 1.5% of Somerset Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LHX. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 10.2% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 297,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,849,000 after buying an additional 5,303 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $284,000. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on LHX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.00.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of LHX stock opened at $195.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.83, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $190.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.92. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.55 and a twelve month high of $255.10.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.20%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

