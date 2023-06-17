Somerset Trust Co Reduces Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Somerset Trust Co lowered its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Hershey by 121.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In other Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 67,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.39, for a total transaction of $17,482,324.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,338,155 shares in the company, valued at $608,832,180.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 67,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.39, for a total value of $17,482,324.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,338,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,832,180.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.83, for a total value of $376,230.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,702,887. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 117,147 shares of company stock worth $30,548,047. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hershey Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $260.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $263.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $202.45 and a 12 month high of $276.88. The company has a market cap of $53.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.32.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 15.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HSY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Hershey from $251.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hershey from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.06.

About Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

