Somerset Trust Co Sells 1,059 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Somerset Trust Co cut its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NTR. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Nutrien by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 0.9% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 4,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Strum & Towne Inc. boosted its stake in Nutrien by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 14,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Stock Up 0.7 %

NTR stock opened at $60.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.97. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $52.23 and a 12 month high of $102.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.88.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 23.85%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 16.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $82.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Nutrien from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Nutrien from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.50.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

Featured Stories

