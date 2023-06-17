Somerset Trust Co Sells 1,214 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Somerset Trust Co trimmed its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter worth $209,000.

Shares of AXTA opened at $32.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.16, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.43. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a twelve month low of $20.66 and a twelve month high of $32.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.03.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 23.36%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AXTA. Barclays lifted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.06.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

