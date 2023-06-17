Somerset Trust Co Sells 12,809 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Somerset Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 43.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,809 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WBD. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 170.7% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $12.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $17.65.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 21.51%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.63 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $168,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 738,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,289,885.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WBD. Truist Financial started coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

