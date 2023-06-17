Somerset Trust Co Sells 260 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Somerset Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises approximately 2.1% of Somerset Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 930.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in Amgen by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.94.

Amgen Trading Up 0.5 %

AMGN opened at $229.66 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67. The company has a market cap of $122.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.