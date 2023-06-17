Somerset Trust Co Trims Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Somerset Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Avengers Inc. increased its stake in Clorox by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on Clorox from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clorox in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.54.

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $156.54 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $120.61 and a 1 year high of $178.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.83. The company has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 269.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.30.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 114.67% and a net margin of 1.03%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

