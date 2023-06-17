Somerset Trust Co Trims Stock Holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Somerset Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in RLI were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RLI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in RLI by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of RLI by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RLI by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 60,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,891,000 after buying an additional 6,865 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of RLI by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in RLI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on RLI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of RLI from $136.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on RLI in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

RLI stock opened at $132.22 on Friday. RLI Corp. has a 1-year low of $100.96 and a 1-year high of $149.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.00 and its 200 day moving average is $132.34.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.42. RLI had a net margin of 35.28% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The firm had revenue of $364.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RLI Corp. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RLI Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. RLI’s payout ratio is 7.80%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 4,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $618,894.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 215,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,503,734. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

