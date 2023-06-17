Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) Major Shareholder Buys $90,000.00 in Stock

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Rating) major shareholder Joseph Stilwell acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $90,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 153,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,532,084. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Joseph Stilwell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sound Financial Bancorp alerts:

On Tuesday, May 16th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 500 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.09 per share, with a total value of $18,045.00.

On Monday, May 8th, Joseph Stilwell acquired 2,517 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $90,612.00.

On Thursday, May 4th, Joseph Stilwell bought 3,254 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.19 per share, with a total value of $117,762.26.

On Tuesday, May 2nd, Joseph Stilwell purchased 2,513 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.75 per share, with a total value of $92,352.75.

On Monday, April 24th, Joseph Stilwell acquired 2,049 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.75 per share, for a total transaction of $75,300.75.

On Friday, April 21st, Joseph Stilwell bought 4 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.75 per share, with a total value of $147.00.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 957 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,409.00.

On Tuesday, March 28th, Joseph Stilwell acquired 1,350 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.00 per share, with a total value of $49,950.00.

On Thursday, March 23rd, Joseph Stilwell acquired 859 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.00 per share, for a total transaction of $31,783.00.

Sound Financial Bancorp Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of SFBC stock traded down $1.00 on Friday, reaching $33.61. 28,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $33.27 and a one year high of $44.99. The stock has a market cap of $87.39 million, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.43.

Sound Financial Bancorp Increases Dividend

Sound Financial Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SFBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. Sound Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $10.34 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from Sound Financial Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. Sound Financial Bancorp’s payout ratio is 21.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sound Financial Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacific Sage Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. M3F Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 173,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,810,000 after purchasing an additional 10,110 shares during the period. Stilwell Value LLC grew its stake in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 320,999 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sound Financial Bancorp by 21.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 13,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sound Financial Bancorp by 294.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 16,033 shares during the period. 42.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sound Financial Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It involves attracting retail and commercial deposits from the general public and local governments and investing those funds, along with borrowed funds, in loans secured by first and second mortgages on one- to four-family residences, commercial and multifamily real estate, construction and land, consumer, and commercial business loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sound Financial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sound Financial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.