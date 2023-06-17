South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Shares Down 1.3%

Shares of South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Rating) dropped 1.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.39 and last traded at $13.39. Approximately 164,321 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 94% from the average daily volume of 84,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.57.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Macquarie raised South32 from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on South32 from GBX 250 ($3.13) to GBX 255 ($3.19) in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded South32 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.46.

South32 Ltd. operates as a metal and mining company. It operates through the following segments: Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, South Africa Energy Coal, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, and Hermosa.

