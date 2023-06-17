Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Short Interest Update

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,740,000 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the May 15th total of 5,630,000 shares. Approximately 7.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Southern Copper Stock Up 0.4 %

SCCO traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.44. 1,610,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,109,482. The stock has a market cap of $57.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 4.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.33. Southern Copper has a twelve month low of $42.42 and a twelve month high of $82.05.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 33.71% and a net margin of 26.46%. Equities analysts expect that Southern Copper will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.94%.

In related news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $39,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,099. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $113,840. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 200.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,179,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789,376 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Southern Copper by 761.9% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,756,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436,727 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 134.8% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,702,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $206,051,000 after buying an additional 1,551,189 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the first quarter valued at $93,254,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 43.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,763,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,759,000 after buying an additional 835,044 shares during the last quarter. 7.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Southern Copper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Southern Copper from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Southern Copper from $55.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southern Copper in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.29.

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

