SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) Shares Purchased by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 552,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,454 shares during the period. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF comprises about 4.5% of Quent Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $26,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

SHM traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $46.92. 367,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,527. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.97 and a 12 month high of $47.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.14.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

