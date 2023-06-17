SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Shares Purchased by TPG Financial Advisors LLC

TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,948 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 4.8% of TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. TPG Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $8,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000.

NYSEARCA SPTS opened at $28.84 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.63 and a fifty-two week high of $29.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.08 and a 200-day moving average of $29.03.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

