SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Shares Sold by Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 507,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,477 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF comprises about 4.3% of Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $14,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $443,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $4,651,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1,421.5% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 761,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,591,000 after purchasing an additional 711,832 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 26,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,145,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $28.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.03. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $28.63 and a 12 month high of $29.58.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

