SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Sold by Advance Capital Management Inc.

Advance Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,563 shares during the quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 257,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,472,000 after acquiring an additional 23,243 shares in the last quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 3,678 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2,236.2% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 211,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,242,000 after acquiring an additional 202,870 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,849,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 120,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $43.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $43.47.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

