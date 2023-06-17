SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Shares Bought by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 652,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,686 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 1.80% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $43,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 188.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,847,000 after acquiring an additional 35,721 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 85,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,044,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 113,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,006,000 after acquiring an additional 9,166 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 101.7% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $3,127,000.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

MDYV opened at $68.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.74. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $57.63 and a 1 year high of $75.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.