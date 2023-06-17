SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Position Boosted by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 958 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 31.7% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 157,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,582,000 after acquiring an additional 37,834 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 126,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,104,000 after acquiring an additional 43,323 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $744,000. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $409,000.
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYG traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.44. The stock had a trading volume of 64,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,064. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.21. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.07 and a 1-year high of $82.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12.
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.
