Spectris (LON:SXS) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3,442.20

Shares of Spectris plc (LON:SXS – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,442.20 ($43.07) and traded as high as GBX 3,692 ($46.20). Spectris shares last traded at GBX 3,676 ($46.00), with a volume of 169,391 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Spectris from GBX 3,470 ($43.42) to GBX 3,870 ($48.42) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,650 ($45.67) price objective on shares of Spectris in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,668.33 ($45.90).

Get Spectris alerts:

Spectris Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,736.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,442.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 3,528.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.75.

Spectris Company Profile

Spectris plc provides precision measurement solutions worldwide. It operates through Spectris Scientific, Spectris Dynamics, and Other segments. The Spectris Scientific segment provides advanced sensors and instruments used to measure, analyze, and characterize materials; and monitor ultra-clean manufacturing environments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spectris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.