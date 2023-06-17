Spence Asset Management Grows Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Spence Asset Management boosted its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the quarter. Airbnb comprises approximately 3.5% of Spence Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Spence Asset Management’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $10,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellesley Asset Management purchased a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter worth $121,000. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 886.7% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 33.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total transaction of $42,521,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,108,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,113,768.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total transaction of $42,521,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,108,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,113,768.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alfred Lin sold 8,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total value of $867,153.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,309. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,804,783 shares of company stock valued at $208,893,640. Corporate insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Airbnb Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Airbnb from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Airbnb from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Phillip Securities raised Airbnb from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered Airbnb from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.73.

Airbnb stock opened at $128.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.29 billion, a PE ratio of 42.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.13. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $81.91 and a one year high of $144.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.52.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 23.30%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Airbnb

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.