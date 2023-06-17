Spence Asset Management Has $108,000 Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Spence Asset Management reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 61.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,762 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 188.4% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $98.14 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $93.20 and a one year high of $104.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.82.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

