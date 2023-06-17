Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,510,000 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the May 15th total of 4,620,000 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 626,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.8 days.

Insider Activity at Spire Global

In related news, CEO Peter Platzer sold 56,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.74, for a total transaction of $41,513.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,080,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,939,403.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 196,528 shares of company stock valued at $143,523. Corporate insiders own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Spire Global alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPIR. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its position in shares of Spire Global by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 559,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares during the period. Lane Generational LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spire Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $675,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Spire Global by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 331,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 33,552 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spire Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Spire Global by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 22,882 shares during the period. 25.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spire Global Stock Up 3.7 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NYSE SPIR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.69. 984,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 839,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.91. Spire Global has a fifty-two week low of $0.57 and a fifty-two week high of $1.71.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Spire Global from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Spire Global from $3.00 to $1.24 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Spire Global from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Spire Global to $1.05 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

Spire Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spire Global, Inc provides subscription-based data, insights, predictive analytics, and related project-based services worldwide. The company offers satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; data, insights, and predictive analytics for highly accurate ship monitoring, real-time and near real-time vessel updates, port operations, ship safety and route optimization; and space-based data, AI-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics for accurate weather forecasting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.