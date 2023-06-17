Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) Insider Sells $305,846.04 in Stock

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) insider Paul Gubbay sold 10,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $305,846.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,470.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Squarespace Stock Performance

NYSE:SQSP opened at $32.75 on Friday. Squarespace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.86 and a 12-month high of $34.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SQSP shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Squarespace from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Squarespace from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Squarespace from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Squarespace from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Squarespace

Squarespace Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQSP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Squarespace by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,774,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,984,000 after acquiring an additional 419,488 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Squarespace by 438.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,169,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580,712 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Squarespace by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,471,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,504,000 after purchasing an additional 79,517 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Squarespace in the 3rd quarter valued at $23,478,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Squarespace by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 763,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,244,000 after buying an additional 406,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

