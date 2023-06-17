Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) Insider Sells $305,846.04 in Stock

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) insider Paul Gubbay sold 10,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $305,846.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,470.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Squarespace Stock Performance
NYSE:SQSP opened at $32.75 on Friday. Squarespace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.86 and a 12-month high of $34.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.17.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SQSP shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Squarespace from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Squarespace from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Squarespace from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Squarespace from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Squarespace
Squarespace Company Profile
Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.
See Also
