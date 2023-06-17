St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC Invests $1.74 Million in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,560 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,000. ConocoPhillips accounts for approximately 2.0% of St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,597 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $12,163,000 after acquiring an additional 6,170 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.2% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 25.8% during the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 42,716 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 8,773 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $748,000. Finally, Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth $341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $102,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 0.7 %

COP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.32.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $104.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.31. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $78.30 and a 1 year high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 20.21%. The business had revenue of $15.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 26th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.32%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

