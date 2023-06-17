Stairway Partners LLC Acquires 2,185 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Stairway Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Stairway Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Stairway Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $34,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $185.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $177.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.51. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.50 and a 52 week high of $201.99.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

