Stairway Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Stairway Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,684,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,850,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 14.5% of Stairway Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Stairway Partners LLC owned 0.19% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AGG. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 188.4% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

AGG stock opened at $98.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.84 and a 200-day moving average of $98.82. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.20 and a fifty-two week high of $104.39.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

