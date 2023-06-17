Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) Major Shareholder Sells $18,008.98 in Stock

Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU – Get Rating) major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc sold 1,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $18,008.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,463,918 shares in the company, valued at $52,028,048.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bandera Partners Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 14th, Bandera Partners Llc sold 15,588 shares of Star Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $235,222.92.

NYSE:SGU opened at $14.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $517.62 million, a PE ratio of 145.41 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Star Group, L.P. has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $15.22.

Star Group ( NYSE:SGU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter. Star Group had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $737.62 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th were paid a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Star Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Star Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 650.07%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Star Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGU. Hartree Partners LP boosted its holdings in Star Group by 145.3% in the first quarter. Hartree Partners LP now owns 2,870,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700,228 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Star Group by 29,929.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 641,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,733,000 after buying an additional 639,598 shares during the period. Bandera Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Star Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 3,465,117 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,463,000 after buying an additional 151,002 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Star Group by 604.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 89,645 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 76,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kanen Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Star Group by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 209,734 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 45,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.25% of the company’s stock.

Star Group, L.P. sells home heating and air conditioning products and services to residential and commercial home heating oil and propane customers in the United States. It also sells diesel fuel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis, as well as provide plumbing services; and installs maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment.

