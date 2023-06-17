Steem (STEEM) Market Capitalization Achieves $69.60 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. One Steem coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000602 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Steem has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar. Steem has a total market cap of $69.60 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $26,489.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.84 or 0.00290067 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00013286 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.50 or 0.00511549 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00057956 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $106.65 or 0.00402612 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003770 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Steem

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 436,683,892 coins. Steem’s official website is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

