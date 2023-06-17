Steem (STEEM) Price Reaches $0.16 on Exchanges

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. Steem has a market capitalization of $69.64 million and $1.22 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000602 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Steem has traded up 3.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Steem alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,492.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.21 or 0.00291439 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00013271 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.44 or 0.00515021 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00057937 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $106.82 or 0.00403213 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003773 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Steem

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 436,697,073 coins. The official website for Steem is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.