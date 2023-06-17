Stephen Fredette Sells 257,733 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) insider Stephen Fredette sold 257,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $5,829,920.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,968,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,150,976.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Stephen Fredette also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 5th, Stephen Fredette sold 5,392 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $118,624.00.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Stephen Fredette sold 4,953 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $109,312.71.

On Friday, May 26th, Stephen Fredette sold 22,758 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $502,269.06.

On Wednesday, April 19th, Stephen Fredette sold 18,263 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $330,012.41.

On Thursday, April 13th, Stephen Fredette sold 63,467 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $1,147,483.36.

On Tuesday, April 11th, Stephen Fredette sold 5,352 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $96,336.00.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Stephen Fredette sold 1,485 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total value of $26,522.10.

TOST opened at $21.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.38. Toast, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $26.03.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $819.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.11 million. Toast had a negative return on equity of 29.74% and a negative net margin of 11.01%. Toast’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

TOST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Toast from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens began coverage on Toast in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on Toast from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Toast from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Toast in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.88.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Toast during the third quarter worth about $3,453,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Toast during the fourth quarter worth about $2,512,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Toast by 10.6% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 55,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Toast by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 12,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Toast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $191,000. Institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

