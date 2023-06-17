StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Bassett Furniture Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Bassett Furniture Industries Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSET opened at $14.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.90. Bassett Furniture Industries has a twelve month low of $13.30 and a twelve month high of $24.12. The company has a market capitalization of $125.11 million, a PE ratio of 2.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries ( NASDAQ:BSET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Bassett Furniture Industries had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $107.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bassett Furniture Industries will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSET. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 24.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 4,465 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 105.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 751,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,438,000 after buying an additional 8,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 1.1% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 686,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,370,000 after buying an additional 7,298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

About Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products. The Retail segment consists of local furniture stores, regional furniture retailers, national department, chain stores, and single-vendor branded retailers.

