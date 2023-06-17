StockNews.com Begins Coverage on New Concept Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded New Concept Energy from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Get New Concept Energy alerts:

New Concept Energy Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN GBR opened at $1.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 million, a PE ratio of 41.35 and a beta of 0.62. New Concept Energy has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $2.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

New Concept Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:GBR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter. New Concept Energy had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 66.11%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of New Concept Energy by 129.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 13,576 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of New Concept Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of New Concept Energy in the 1st quarter worth $95,000. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Concept Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in the provision of real estate rental services. It also maintains property and liability insurance intended to cover claims for its real estate and corporate operations. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New Concept Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Concept Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.