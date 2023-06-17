StockNews.com Downgrades Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Invesco from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered Invesco from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised Invesco from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Invesco in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Invesco currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.55.

Get Invesco alerts:

Invesco Price Performance

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $16.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.03 and its 200-day moving average is $17.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 4.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.35. Invesco has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $20.56.

Invesco Increases Dividend

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Invesco had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Invesco will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.97%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Invesco by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 46,490 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 5,510 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 442,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,955,000 after buying an additional 78,005 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Invesco by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 155,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Invesco by 9.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,430,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $595,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642,905 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,204,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $165,323,000 after purchasing an additional 319,016 shares during the period. 69.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invesco

(Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.