StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AIRG. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Airgain from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Airgain from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Airgain from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Get Airgain alerts:

Airgain Price Performance

Airgain stock opened at $5.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.46. Airgain has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $9.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airgain

Airgain ( NASDAQ:AIRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 14.03% and a negative net margin of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $16.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airgain will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Airgain by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Airgain by 256.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Airgain by 28,550.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 6,281 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Airgain in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Airgain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 54.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Airgain Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.