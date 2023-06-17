StockNews.com Lowers Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

TBBK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Bancorp from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Bancorp Price Performance

Bancorp stock opened at $34.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.78 and its 200 day moving average is $30.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.46. Bancorp has a one year low of $16.59 and a one year high of $37.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBBK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $114.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.95 million. Bancorp had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 31.06%. As a group, research analysts expect that Bancorp will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jennifer F. Terry sold 3,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $100,072.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,807 shares in the company, valued at $715,269.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Olek Derowe sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $100,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,803 shares in the company, valued at $2,762,261.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer F. Terry sold 3,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $100,072.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,269.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 3,358 shares of company stock worth $117,448. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Bancorp during the first quarter worth $358,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bancorp during the first quarter worth $549,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Bancorp by 6.9% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 673,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,745,000 after buying an additional 43,459 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Bancorp by 71.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 316,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,815,000 after buying an additional 131,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Bancorp during the first quarter worth $433,000. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance segment consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans, direct lease financing, and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

Featured Articles

