StockNews.com Upgrades Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Banco BBVA Argentina Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of Banco BBVA Argentina stock opened at $5.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.78. Banco BBVA Argentina has a 52-week low of $2.03 and a 52-week high of $5.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.29.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $808.72 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Banco BBVA Argentina

Banco BBVA Argentina Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBAR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 24.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 18,284 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 53,648.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 17,704 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 32.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 698,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 173,057 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina during the first quarter valued at $976,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 233.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 317,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 222,368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Banco BBVA Argentina SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business lines: retail banking; small and medium-sized companies; and corporate and investment banking (CIB). The retail banking business includes checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and auto loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products.

