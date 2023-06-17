StockNews.com Upgrades Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.
Banco BBVA Argentina Stock Up 5.7 %
Shares of Banco BBVA Argentina stock opened at $5.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.78. Banco BBVA Argentina has a 52-week low of $2.03 and a 52-week high of $5.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.29.
Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $808.72 million for the quarter.
Banco BBVA Argentina Company Profile
Banco BBVA Argentina SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business lines: retail banking; small and medium-sized companies; and corporate and investment banking (CIB). The retail banking business includes checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and auto loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products.
