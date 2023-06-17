StockNews.com Upgrades Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

TD has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Scotiabank raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. CIBC raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $100.57.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE TD opened at $61.16 on Wednesday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $55.43 and a twelve month high of $70.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $112.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.04.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.09). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.709 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 47.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.