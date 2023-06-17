Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Takes $447,000 Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Jun 17th, 2023

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTXGet Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 94.5% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,918,000 after purchasing an additional 156,550 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 12,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 141,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $97.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $80.27 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.99.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTXGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.88.

About Raytheon Technologies



Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

