Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Takes $447,000 Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 94.5% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,918,000 after purchasing an additional 156,550 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 12,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 141,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $97.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $80.27 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.99.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.88.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

