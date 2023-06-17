Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Takes $268,000 Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,263 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $220.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Huber Research upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.07.

In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $1,877,961.92. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,292.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,749 shares of company stock worth $9,119,323. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ META opened at $281.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $720.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $242.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.71. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $287.85.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

