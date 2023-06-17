STP 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.52 Million (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. Over the last seven days, STP has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One STP token can now be bought for approximately $0.0348 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. STP has a total market capitalization of $67.58 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00005313 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00017679 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00018558 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00015142 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26,506.56 or 1.00010818 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002480 BTC.

STP Token Profile

STPT is a token. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. The official website for STP is stp.network. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,942,420,283.027067 in circulation. The last known price of STP is 0.03450267 USD and is up 1.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $1,981,711.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STP using one of the exchanges listed above.

