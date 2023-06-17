Strategic Metals (CVE:SMD) Trading Up 4.2%

Shares of Strategic Metals Ltd. (CVE:SMD – Get Rating) were up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 13,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 26,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Strategic Metals Trading Up 4.2 %

The company has a market cap of C$27.74 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.29 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 10.25 and a current ratio of 15.48.

Strategic Metals Company Profile

Strategic Metals Ltd. acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, tin, tungsten, vanadium, and lithium metals; and deposit types, such as porphyry, skarn, epithermal vein, orogenic gold, sedex, carbonate replacement, etc.

