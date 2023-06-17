Streakk (STKK) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $49.36 Million

Streakk (STKK) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 17th. One Streakk token can currently be purchased for $4.94 or 0.00018648 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Streakk has traded down 60.7% against the U.S. dollar. Streakk has a market capitalization of $49.36 million and approximately $273,173.61 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Streakk Token Profile

Streakk was first traded on May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Streakk’s official website is www.streakk.io. Streakk’s official message board is medium.com/@streakkofficial.

Streakk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 5.026743 USD and is down -24.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $300,785.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

