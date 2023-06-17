Streakk (STKK) Trading Down 62.6% Over Last Week

Streakk (STKK) traded down 16.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. Streakk has a market capitalization of $49.16 million and $302,008.33 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Streakk token can now be bought for $4.92 or 0.00018707 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Streakk has traded 62.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Streakk

Streakk was first traded on May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Streakk’s official website is www.streakk.io. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Streakk is medium.com/@streakkofficial.

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 6.38570009 USD and is down -3.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $306,535.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

