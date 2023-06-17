Streamr 24 Hour Volume Reaches $924,998.40 (DATA)

Streamr (DATA) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. Streamr has a total market cap of $20.78 million and $924,998.40 worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Streamr has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One Streamr token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0219 or 0.00000083 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Streamr

Streamr’s genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 1,013,280,852 tokens and its circulating supply is 947,751,353 tokens. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Streamr is streamr.network/blog. The official website for Streamr is streamr.network. The Reddit community for Streamr is https://reddit.com/r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Streamr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr is a decentralized platform for real‑time dataIt aims to Distribute unstoppable data streams over a global open-source peer-to-peer network and help build a new data economy. Streamr delivers data to applications. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATA Token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Streamr using one of the exchanges listed above.

