Strix Group (LON:KETL) Shares Down 0.7%

Shares of Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL – Get Rating) were down 0.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 106.80 ($1.34) and last traded at GBX 108.60 ($1.36). Approximately 310,707 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 1,026,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 109.40 ($1.37).

Separately, Shore Capital upgraded Strix Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 105.06 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 97.98. The company has a market capitalization of £237.52 million, a PE ratio of 1,357.50 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 326.76, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.65.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.25 ($0.04) per share. This is an increase from Strix Group’s previous dividend of $2.75. This represents a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Strix Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7,500.00%.

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls, and other components and devices worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices.

