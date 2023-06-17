Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) Short Interest Update

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, a decline of 24.2% from the May 15th total of 38,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Studio City International Stock Up 7.0 %

MSC traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $6.44. 823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,798. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.50. Studio City International has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $9.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Get Studio City International alerts:

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $51.47 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Studio City International

Studio City International Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Studio City International in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Studio City International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, abrdn plc bought a new stake in Studio City International in the first quarter worth approximately $653,000. 36.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Studio City International Holdings Ltd. engages in the hospitality business and provision of gaming related services in Macau. It offers hotel, gaming dining, retail, entertainment facilities. The company was founded on August 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Studio City International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Studio City International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.