Substratum (SUB) Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

Substratum (SUB) traded down 23.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 16th. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $172,879.52 and approximately $0.62 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded up 28.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00005326 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00017759 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00018517 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00015281 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $26,300.41 or 1.00018657 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002500 BTC.

SUB is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00047833 USD and is down -9.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

