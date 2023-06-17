Sumitaka Yamamoto Sells 13,545 Shares of HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR) Stock

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Rating) CEO Sumitaka Yamamoto sold 13,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total value of $20,182.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,727,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,983,758.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Sumitaka Yamamoto also recently made the following trade(s):

Get HeartCore Enterprises alerts:

On Monday, June 12th, Sumitaka Yamamoto sold 75,000 shares of HeartCore Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total value of $99,000.00.

On Friday, June 9th, Sumitaka Yamamoto sold 74,826 shares of HeartCore Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.37, for a total value of $102,511.62.

On Monday, June 5th, Sumitaka Yamamoto sold 34,727 shares of HeartCore Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total value of $50,006.88.

HeartCore Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of HTCR stock opened at $1.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.10. HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $3.43.

Institutional Trading of HeartCore Enterprises

HeartCore Enterprises ( NASDAQ:HTCR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.13. HeartCore Enterprises had a negative net margin of 21.06% and a negative return on equity of 37.52%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 million. Analysts expect that HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in HeartCore Enterprises stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 37,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of HeartCore Enterprises at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

HeartCore Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc, a software development company, provides Software as a Service solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and internationally. Its customer experience management platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HeartCore Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeartCore Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.